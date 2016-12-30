Rivers State Assembly Speaker Resigns

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Daborotudima Adams on Friday resigned his appointment shortly after administering oath of office on 12 newly elected members. Information on what led to the sudden resignation of the ex-speaker was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, the member representing Andoni Constituency, Ikunyi Ibani, of …

