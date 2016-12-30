Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers State Assembly Speaker Resigns

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Daborotudima Adams on Friday resigned his appointment shortly after administering oath of office on 12 newly elected members. Information on what led to the sudden resignation of the ex-speaker was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, the member representing Andoni Constituency, Ikunyi Ibani, of …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rivers State Assembly Speaker Resigns appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.