Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RMD Celebrates Wife on their 16th Wedding Anniversary

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has penned a lovely ode to his wife of 16 years, Jumobi. To celebrate their anniversary, the thespian shared the photo above and wrote: Jumobi to the world, Aabike to me. The mother of my kids, love of my life, my rock, my shield, my baby, my woman, my everything. I …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post RMD Celebrates Wife on their 16th Wedding Anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.