RMD Celebrates Wife on their 16th Wedding Anniversary

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has penned a lovely ode to his wife of 16 years, Jumobi. To celebrate their anniversary, the thespian shared the photo above and wrote: Jumobi to the world, Aabike to me. The mother of my kids, love of my life, my rock, my shield, my baby, my woman, my everything. I …

The post RMD Celebrates Wife on their 16th Wedding Anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

