RMD Celebrates Wife on their 16th Wedding Anniversary
Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has penned a lovely ode to his wife of 16 years, Jumobi. To celebrate their anniversary, the thespian shared the photo above and wrote: Jumobi to the world, Aabike to me. The mother of my kids, love of my life, my rock, my shield, my baby, my woman, my everything. I …
