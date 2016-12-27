Rob Gronkowski pokes fun at the ‘Madden Curse’ in new video
Rob Gronkowski may have been hit with the “Madden Curse” and forced to miss the rest of the NFL season, but the tight end isn’t letting it get him down. The star appeared in a new Madden video to show how he’s spending his time.
