Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Back Together

After what appeared to be a very public falling out and an end to their union, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian now seem to have gotten back together. It gives credence to many claims that the initial breakup was simply a publicity stunt. The couple spent the festive season with their daughter, Dream, and for …

The post Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Back Together appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

