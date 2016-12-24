Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Back Together

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After what appeared to be a very public falling out and an end to their union, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian now seem to have gotten back together. It gives credence to many claims that the initial breakup was simply a publicity stunt. The couple spent the festive season with their daughter, Dream, and for …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Back Together appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.