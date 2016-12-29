Pages Navigation Menu

Rob Kardashian Discharged From Hospital After Diabetes Scare

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rob Kardashian has reportedly checked out of the hospital following his diabetes scare. According to TMZ, Rob Kardashian, 29, had a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital near Hidden Hills, California, on Wednesday, December 28. Sources told the online gossip site that Rob had a diabetic attack and was rushed to the hospital …

