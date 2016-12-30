Pages Navigation Menu

Rob Kardashian Discharged from Hospital After Flare Up of Diabetes

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

Rob Kardashian has been released from the hospital after he checked himself in, following a flare up of his diabetes. Rob Kardashian was taken to the Emergency room at a hospital near Hidden hills in California. Rob, was diagnosed with diabetes around this time last year, and was seen in one of the episodes of […]

