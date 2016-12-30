Rob Kardashian Discharged from Hospital After Flare Up of Diabetes

Rob Kardashian has been released from the hospital after he checked himself in, following a flare up of his diabetes. Rob Kardashian was taken to the Emergency room at a hospital near Hidden hills in California. Rob, was diagnosed with diabetes around this time last year, and was seen in one of the episodes of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

