Robbers attack Anglican Bishop in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—GUNMEN, Tuesday, stormed the official residence of the Anglican Bishop of the Oleh Diocese, Delta State, Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, making away with an undisclosed sum of money and valuables.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, numbering five, scaled the fence of Aruakpor’s Bishop’s Court at Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state at about 1p.m. and forced their way into his apartment.

Sources said the robbers held the cleric at gunpoint as he was preparing for afternoon prayers, dispossessing him of money, phones, laptops, and iPads.

Speaking with news-men on the incident, the cleric thanked God that no life was lost during the operation.

He, however, asked God to help the robbers get salvation through the mercy of Jesus Christ, saying he had forgiven them.

Confirming the incident yesterday, state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said it was an incident of stealing and burglary.

He said the security men attached to the Bishop’s Court had left their duty post “and gave ample room for the hoodlums to operate.”

He added that some persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The post Robbers attack Anglican Bishop in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

