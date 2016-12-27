Robbers kill inspector, officers in ambush attack

BY KINGSLEY OMONOBI-ABUJA.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, CP Mohammed Mustapha has ordered a manhunt for suspected armed robbers who killed an Inspector and two Non-Commissioned Police Officers (NCOs) Monday morning at a check-point in Karmo, Abuja.

The three Police officers were on patrol in the Idu Industrial district that stretches up to Karmo and had embarked on stop and search action following information that robbers planned to attack residents of the area.

Unknown to them however, a vehicle carrying several heavily armed robbers, emerged from the Karmo Forest, close to the checkpoint, pretended to be obeying the order to stop, before the robbers opened fire on the Police officers.

The three officers were said to have died on the spot as they were shot at from close range.

The robbers later made away with the arms and ammunition of the Police officers from their Patrol Van.

A visibly disturbed CP Mustapha told Vanguard that he has ordered a round the clock search for the perpetrators who operated in an ambush style to kill his officers.

He said the killers will not know peace until they are apprehended noting that the entire FCT is being searched to get the hoodlums.

