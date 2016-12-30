Robert Hulseman: Inventor of the red cup passes on

The man who created the great pop culture staple and house party mainstay, red cups, is dead.

The name Robert Hulseman might not ring a bell but his invention is a pop culture staple.

The man who invented the red cup passed away on December 21, 2016, at the age of 84. He passed away in Illinois, Chicago.

His invention, the red solo cup is a mainstay of many Nigerian music videos and house parties. Let’s not forget that rapper Olamide cannot be seen in public without holding a red cup.

The company that manufactures the red cups, Solo Cup Company was established by Hulseman’s father in 1936.

Robert Hulseman started working in his father’s company when he was 18 years old. He started off in the factory and moved up the ladder to eventually become the President and CEO.

The famous red cups made its first appearance in the 1970s. The cups are made of polystyrene and designed to accommodate stacking and resist breaking while withstanding drops.

The red cups are synonymous with fun, partying and games such as beer pong.

In 2009, the Solo Cup Company redesigned the bottoms of the red cups to square which increased sales. The company makes blue cups too but they are less successful than the red ones.

