Zimbabwe sells wildlife to China ‘secretly’ – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Zimbabwe sells wildlife to China 'secretly'
Independent Online
Harare – Scores of young elephants from Zimbabwe landed in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, according to the flight plan of the cargo aeroplane involved. It is understood that Zimbabwe's national parks authority was ashamed or embarrassed about exporting …
Zimbabwe: 2016's Colourful Legal Matters
2016 courts round-up
Accusations of China-Zimbabwe animal trade groundless
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG