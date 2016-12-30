Zimbabwe sells wildlife to China ‘secretly’ – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Zimbabwe sells wildlife to China 'secretly'

Posted on Dec 30, 2016


Independent Online

Zimbabwe sells wildlife to China 'secretly'
Harare – Scores of young elephants from Zimbabwe landed in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, according to the flight plan of the cargo aeroplane involved. It is understood that Zimbabwe's national parks authority was ashamed or embarrassed about exporting …
