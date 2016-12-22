Roberto Firmino Discusses Why He Took So Long To Adapt At Liverpool

Roberto Firmino wants to stay at Liverpool “for many years” after getting to grips with the pace of English football.

The Brazil forward is in his second season at Anfield after a £29m transfer from Hoffenheim which Jurgen Klopp recently described as a bargain.

He told the Liverpool magazine: “Being really honest, I love it here and plan to stay for many years in the future as the Premier League is really competitive and tests you all the time.

“I think I have had to change the way I play. I was adapted to European football after playing in Germany for three years but English football is very different to the Bundesliga.”

“You really notice that the Premier League is much, much faster – the pace is very high and you do need to adjust, but this is a type of football that I enjoy.

Firmino’s versatility in playing across the front three has made him indispensable for Reds boss Klopp, who had followed the Brazilian’s progress when still in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

And the player has hinted at how he knows how to capitalise on the mindset of defenders.

“When I was younger I played as a right-back,” added Firmino.

“I also played as a central defender but I realised that I could dominate the ball quite calmly so I started playing further forward in front of the back four.

“After a while I thought that I was quite offensive so when I was 17 or 18, I started playing a more forward-thinking midfielder. That’s how I eventually ended up playing in the areas like I am today.

The post Roberto Firmino Discusses Why He Took So Long To Adapt At Liverpool appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

