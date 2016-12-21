Pages Navigation Menu

Roc Nation’s Young Paris teams up with Tiwa Savage for “Best of Me” Remix | Listen to a Snippet

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Music

Roc Nation artist Young Paris has teamed up with Tiwa Savage for the remix of his hit song “Best of Me”. We are so sure the full song will be lit! Listen to a snippet below. #repost @mavinrecords: #RocNation x #Mavin Collabo Alert 🚨. @youngparis x @tiwasavage – “Best of Me” Official Remix (link in […]

