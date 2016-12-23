Pages Navigation Menu

‘Rogue, ridiculous, stupid’ – Hilda Dokubo slams Rivers culture and tourism‎ ministry

Renowned Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has lambasted Rivers state’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism over its new law on the Nigerian entertainment industry. She blasted the Ministry over the new law that stipulates consent and a written permission to host entertainment shows and hospitality events within the state. The former special adviser on youth affairs […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

