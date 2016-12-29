Rohr to monitor Cameroun, Algeria in 2017 AFCON

• NFF set to finalise sponsorship for coach’s salary

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr, will be present at the 2017 Africa Nations Cup slated to commence in Gabon on January 14, to monitor Nigeria’s Group B opponents in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Cameroun and Algeria.

Officials of the team told The Guardian yesterday that the German decided to be at the African championship because most of the best players in their various teams would be present at the tournament.

Super Eagles’ Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, disclosed that Rohr wanted to be in Gabon to see for himself how the teams would play given that most of them would have at least two weeks training before playing their first games in the competition.

He added: “Watching the two teams and other African sides in the tournament would also give the Eagles’ boss a clear view on how to build his team for future continental engagements. But he would return to Nigeria for the Glo CAF awards.’’

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has disclosed that a concrete sponsorship package for Rohr will be finalised by April.

Pinnick admitted it has been difficult to pay Franco-German Rohr his $47,000-a-month salary, but the NFF remain up to date on the payment.“We are not owing him (Rohr). We are struggling but we are paying,” he said on a television programme yesterday.

“By April, March we will have something concrete (sponsorship) for the Eagles and other national coaches.”Questions are still being asked how the cash-strapped NFF have been paying the coach, particularly as the identity of the current sponsors remain shrouded in mystery.

Former Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso coach Rohr has posted a perfect record with Nigeria after his first three matches in charge of the Super Eagles.

The Eagles are now top of the 2018 World Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches, ahead of Cameroun (two points), Zambia (one point) and Algeria (one point).

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria.

