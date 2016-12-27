Roma Want Chelsea’s Charly Musonda On Loan

Roma are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on a short-term loan deal in January, according to Sky Sports

The Italian club want a replacement for former Chelsea star Mo Saleh, who will be away at the African Cup of Nations in January with Egypt.

They see Musonda as a like-for-like replacement for Saleh.

Musonda has been on loan at Real Betis this season but struggled for form and fitness and started just once under the then-boss Gus Poyet.

Charly Musonda is now back training with Chelsea, but Sky in Italy understands he could soon be packing his bags again and heading for the Italian capital.

The post Roma Want Chelsea’s Charly Musonda On Loan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

