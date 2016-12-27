Pages Navigation Menu

Roma Want Chelsea’s Charly Musonda On Loan 

Roma are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on a short-term loan deal in January, according to Sky Sports

The Italian club want a replacement for former Chelsea star Mo Saleh, who will be away at the African Cup of Nations in January with Egypt.

They see Musonda as a like-for-like replacement for Saleh.

Musonda has been on loan at Real Betis this season but struggled for form and fitness and started just once under the then-boss Gus Poyet.

Charly Musonda  is now back training with Chelsea, but Sky in Italy understands he could soon be packing his bags again and heading for the Italian capital.

