Romelu Lukaku Likely To Sign New Everton Contract But Can Still Decide To Quit The Club

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says the club are in talks with striker Romelu Lukaku over new contract

Everton where able to resist interest for the 23-year-old in the summer, but Mino Raiola said a new contract would not prevent him leaving at the end of the season.

Lukaku’s current Everton deal expires in 2019.

“We are talking to the club in a good spirit so we are very hopeful,” said Raiola, who met Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, and the chairman, Bill Kenwright, at the Merseyside derby on Monday. “There are no problems on the way that I foresee. I don’t see any big problems. It is a question of putting the details on the paper.”

Lukaku joined the Toffees from Chelsea for a club-record £28m in 2014 and has scored 70 goals in 142 appearances, last season becoming the first Everton player since Gary Lineker to score 25 league goals in a single campaign.

Everton placed a prohibitive £60m transfer fee on the 23-year-old in the summer, sufficient to ward off interest from his former club Chelsea and keep Lukaku at Goodison for Koeman’s first campaign as manager. The striker has responded with nine goals and three assists but Raiola admits Lukaku’s position will be reviewed at the end of the season.

“With Everton, we have 99.9% reached terms,” the agent said. “If Romelu is good enough, strong enough, to move in the next year then we will talk to Everton about it. It is a very good relationship at the moment. We know what both parties want. Everton is going through a transition from a club that was maybe aiming for Europa League and now they are more ambitious and maybe in the near future will go into the Champions League or maybe even win the Premier League at a certain stage. For sure, it is an interesting club in England.”

Raiola added: “In football, you can’t look too much in front. You need to take it one transfer window at a time. For now, we are agreeing terms and then we will see in the summer what happens and how the situation is. If there is an interest from both parties to move on, then we will talk with the club, but at this point we only have one objective and that is to perform as well as possible for Everton.”

The post Romelu Lukaku Likely To Sign New Everton Contract But Can Still Decide To Quit The Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

