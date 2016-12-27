Romelu Lukaku urges Everton to build on Leicester win after frustrating start to the campaign – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Romelu Lukaku urges Everton to build on Leicester win after frustrating start to the campaign
Mirror.co.uk
Lukaku netted his 15th goal of the season for club and country against Leicester and says the Blues must use it as a platform after a frustrating first half to the campaign. The win at the King Power Stadium was the Blues' first on the road since …
