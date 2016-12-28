Pages Navigation Menu

Romero Appointed Malaga’s New Coach

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News, Sports | 0 comments

La liga outfit Malaga has appointed Marcelo Romero as the club’s new manager.

The former Uruguay international was Juande Ramos’s assistant. The former Malaga manager left by mutual consent after five games without a win.

“Marcelo Romero will stay at the helm of the team,” a Malaga statement confirmed.

“The ex-Malaga player and current member of the coaching team over the last three seasons will be head coach of the first team indefinitely.”

