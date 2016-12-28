Romero Appointed Malaga’s New Coach

La liga outfit Malaga has appointed Marcelo Romero as the club’s new manager.

The former Uruguay international was Juande Ramos’s assistant. The former Malaga manager left by mutual consent after five games without a win.

“Marcelo Romero will stay at the helm of the team,” a Malaga statement confirmed.

“The ex-Malaga player and current member of the coaching team over the last three seasons will be head coach of the first team indefinitely.”

The post Romero Appointed Malaga’s New Coach appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

