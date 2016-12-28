Pages Navigation Menu

Romero replaces Juan de Ramos as Malaga gaffer

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Despite its midtable position in the Spanish league, Malaga has changed its coach almost halfway through the season with former Real Madrid boss Juan de Ramos leaving the club. Ramos cited “tensions” at Malaga behind his departure announced late on Tuesday night,. The Qatari-owned club said in a statement that the 62-year-old Ramos had agreed […]

