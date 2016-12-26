Ronaldinho: Coutinho Is On Barcelona’s Radar

Former Brazil international Ronaldinho believes Barcelona admire Coutinho and are currently monitoring the attacking midfielder.

Ronaldinho played for the Blaugrana between 2003 and 2008, and is currently a club ambassador.

Coutinho who was in excellent form for Liverpool scoring five times in 13 appearances is currently sidelined due to injury, but is expected to make a return soon enough.

Ronaldinho has backed him to pick up from where he left off when he returns, and believes he will continue to be monitored by Barcelona if he can keep impressing.

“I hope when he returns from injury that he will continue the form he has been showing all season with Liverpool,” the 36-year-old told the Sun.

“He has been one of the stand out players in Europe this season – and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona.

“Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him.

“But when you play at that level then there is always interest.”

