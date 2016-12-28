Ronaldo, Santos honoured at Globe Soccer Awards

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos scooped the top prizes at the seventh edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Tuesday.

Ronaldo claimed the best player award after helping his country land their first major title at this year’s European Championship and firing Real to a record 11th European Cup triumph.

“Probably (this) was my best year so far,” Ronaldo, who earlier this month won the Ballon d’Or for the fourth time in his career, said in a short video message.

“The people still doubt about me, about Real Madrid, about national team, and you have the proof. We win everything, so amazing year, I’m so happy.”

The 62-year-old Santos was named best manager after masterminding Portugal’s success in France, while Champions League winners Real Madrid took home the prize for club of the year.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery, under pressure at the Parc des Princes following a mediocre first half of the season, also received an award having led Sevilla to a third straight Europa League crown before leaving for France.

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o was lauded for his career achievements.

