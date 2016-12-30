Ronaldo Turns Down Record €300m Offer From Chinese Club

Real Madrid have been offered 300 million euros by an unnamed Chinese club for Cristiano Ronaldo. The offer is three times the current transfer fee record of around 100 million euros paid by Manchester United to Juventus for Paul Pogba. According to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, the 31-year-old Portugal captain has no interest in the …

The post Ronaldo Turns Down Record €300m Offer From Chinese Club appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

