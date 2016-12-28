Pages Navigation Menu

Rotary Club Takes Reading Campaign to Primary Schools

Guardian

Rotary Club Takes Reading Campaign to Primary Schools
Nigeria Today
As part of efforts to enhance basic education and literacy in the country, the Rotary Club of Lagos, in collaboration with Quramo Publishing Limited, has launched the READ Project to promote the reading culture among primary school pupils. Though the …
