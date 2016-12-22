Pages Navigation Menu

Rotimikeys releases Wild Colours – an EP of Naija hit music covers

Dec 22, 2016

Rotimikeys, one of Nigeria’s most gifted music producers, has just released an Extended Play (EP) of covers titled Wild Colours. This EP features three of the biggest Naija hit tracks in the past few years: Dami Duro by Davido, Ferrari by Yemi Alade and Oluwa Ni by Reekado Banks. Rotimikeys brings his own distinctive sounds […]

This post Rotimikeys releases Wild Colours – an EP of Naija hit music covers appeared first on YNaija.

