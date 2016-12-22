Rotimikeys releases Wild Colours – an EP of Naija hit music covers
Rotimikeys, one of Nigeria’s most gifted music producers, has just released an Extended Play (EP) of covers titled Wild Colours. This EP features three of the biggest Naija hit tracks in the past few years: Dami Duro by Davido, Ferrari by Yemi Alade and Oluwa Ni by Reekado Banks. Rotimikeys brings his own distinctive sounds […]
This post Rotimikeys releases Wild Colours – an EP of Naija hit music covers appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG