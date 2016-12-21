Pages Navigation Menu

RRS arrests five suspected robbers – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 21, 2016


RRS arrests five suspected robbers
Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives have arrested five robbery suspects in various parts of the metropolis. The suspects were apprehended during a special raid by the operatives on robbers who were attacking and dispossessing members of the public …
