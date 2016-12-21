RRS arrests five suspected robbers – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
RRS arrests five suspected robbers
The Nation Newspaper
Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives have arrested five robbery suspects in various parts of the metropolis. The suspects were apprehended during a special raid by the operatives on robbers who were attacking and dispossessing members of the public …
