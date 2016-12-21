Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RRS arrest 5 robbery suspects in Lagos

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday arrested five robbery suspects operating in different parts of the metropolis as residents engaged in shopping ahead of Christmas. The team apprehended the suspects during a special raid on robbers who were attacking and dispossessing members of the public of their valuables […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post RRS arrest 5 robbery suspects in Lagos appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.