RRS arrest 5 robbery suspects in Lagos

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday arrested five robbery suspects operating in different parts of the metropolis as residents engaged in shopping ahead of Christmas. The team apprehended the suspects during a special raid on robbers who were attacking and dispossessing members of the public of their valuables […]

The post RRS arrest 5 robbery suspects in Lagos appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

