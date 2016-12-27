RRS foils kidnap attempt of 2-year old boy
By Kazeem Ugbodaga Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command at the weekend arrested Suleiman Seidu, 33, for attempting to kidnap a two year-old boy, Chimdi Udwu, in Owode area of Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria. The Decoy Team of the squad got a hint about a kidnap attempt on a little boy by one of the two persons whom the prime suspect had contracted to perpetrate the crime. Upon gathering further intelligence, a member of the RRS Decoy Team posed as a lady that the kidnapper sought to help give the child a good care.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG