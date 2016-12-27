RRS foils kidnap attempt of 2-year old boy

By Kazeem Ugbodaga Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command at the weekend arrested Suleiman Seidu, 33, for attempting to kidnap a two year-old boy, Chimdi Udwu, in Owode area of Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria. The Decoy Team of the squad got a hint about a kidnap attempt on a little boy by one of the two persons whom the prime suspect had contracted to perpetrate the crime. Upon gathering further intelligence, a member of the RRS Decoy Team posed as a lady that the kidnapper sought to help give the child a good care.

