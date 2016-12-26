Rs 63000: Bitcoin prices more than double, may touch all-time high in 2017 – Business Standard
|
Business Standard
|
Rs 63000: Bitcoin prices more than double, may touch all-time high in 2017
Business Standard
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the most remunerative assets in 2016. Bitcoin has surpassed even gold, which was considered a safe haven in times of crisis, but has given up almost all the gains it made during 2016. So far in 2016, Bitcoin prices have …
Our bitcoin turnover is over Rs 500 crore: Sandeep Goenka
Unocoin and BitWage Partner to Bring Cheaper Remittances to India
After demonetisation, govt must prepare to fight challenge of digital black economy
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG