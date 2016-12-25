Ruling APC doing everything to destroy PDP — Obiogbolu – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ruling APC doing everything to destroy PDP — Obiogbolu
Vanguard
Dr Alexander Obiogbolu is a business man and politician. He is one of the members of Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, who started the party in Anambra State and is still there. He says, in this interview, that despite the challenges the PDP is facing, the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG