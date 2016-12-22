Rummenigge To Muller: Improve Your Game

Thomas Muller has had a disappointing first half to the season and Bayern Munich chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has asked the forward to improve his game.

The forward has only scored once in 13 appearances for Bayern Munich, and was on the bench for the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.

The Germany international was frustrated on the sidelines and Rummenigge hopes he can use that to better his game when the second half of the season starts.

“You need 16, 17 or 18 players these days. We have a lot of players of the highest quality,” Rummenigge told AZ.

“That means every now and then two or three players will not be in the team and might be unhappy.

“That should be a motivation for the players to perhaps do better in certain areas in 2017. That is the case with Muller.”

