Rummenigge wants more from Muller in 2017 – SBS – The World Game
|
SBS – The World Game
|
Rummenigge wants more from Muller in 2017
SBS – The World Game
Thomas Muller has been urged to up his game by Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after an underwhelming first half of the season. Source: Omnisport. 23 Dec 2016 – 7:28 AM UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO …
Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 'very optimistic' Arjen Robben will sign contract extension
Bayern victory 'a display of class'
Bayern Munich "optimistic" over Arjen Robben deal
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG