Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia calls U.S. move to better arm Syrian rebels a ‘hostile act’ – Yahoo News

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Russia calls U.S. move to better arm Syrian rebels a 'hostile act'
Yahoo News
MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday that a U.S. decision to ease restrictions on arming Syrian rebels had opened the way for deliveries of shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, a move it said would directly threaten Russian forces in Syria.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.