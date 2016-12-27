Russia calls U.S. move to better arm Syrian rebels a ‘hostile act’ – Yahoo News
MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday that a U.S. decision to ease restrictions on arming Syrian rebels had opened the way for deliveries of shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, a move it said would directly threaten Russian forces in Syria.
