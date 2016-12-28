Russia guilty of doping, says official

Officials in Russia for the first time have admitted to mass doping in the country’s sports system but dismissed suggestions that the “institutional conspiracy” was state-sponsored, media report says on Wednesday.

The final part of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s independent report into doping in Russia this month provided exhaustive evidence of an elaborate doping scheme but officials at the time denied it was a state-backed programme.

The report found over 1,000 Russian competitors in over 30 sports was involved in a conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests over a period of five years.

“It was an institutional conspiracy,’’ Anna Antseliovich, the acting director general of Russia’s anti-doping agency, told newsmen, but added that top officials were not involved.

Over 100 Russian athletes were barred from competing at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro this year after the International Olympic Committee set criteria for Russian athletes to meet.

Vitaly Smirnov, head of a new commission created to combat doping, said that they have included a clean doping and sufficient testing at international events.

“From my point of view, as a former minister of sport, president of the Olympic committee, we made a lot of mistakes.

“We have to find those reasons why young sportsmen are taking doping, why they agree to be doped,’’ Smirnov stressed.

