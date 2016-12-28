Turkey and Russia ‘agree terms of Syria ceasefire’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Turkey and Russia 'agree terms of Syria ceasefire'
The Guardian
Turkey's president, Recip Tayyip Erdoğan (left), has reportedly reached a consensus over Syria with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Photograph: AP. Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor. Wednesday 28 December 2016 05.33 EST. Share on Facebook …
Russia, Turkey 'agree Syria ceasefire plan'
Syria conflict: Turkey and Russia 'agree ceasefire plan'
Russia, Turkey: US supporting Syria 'terrorist' groups
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG