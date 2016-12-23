Pages Navigation Menu

Russian coach banned for ten years for doping – RTE.ie

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports


RTE.ie

Russian coach banned for ten years for doping
RTE.ie
Russian athletics coach Vladimir Mokhnev has been banned for 10 years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has announced. Athlete Anastasiya Bazdyreva has also been suspended for two years, starting from August 2015, after the International Association
Doping: Whistleblower Stepanova's coach given 10-year banThe Straits Times
Russian athletics coach Mokhnev banned for 10yearsTV360
Former coach of Russian whistleblower Stepanova banned for 10 yearsInsidethegames.biz

