Russian Military Plane carrying 92 people Crashes into Black Sea

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A Russian military airplane carrying 92 people including a famed army choir has crashed into the Black Sea shortly after taking off. Aljazeera reported that local news agencies said the Tu-154 plane departed from the Southern Russia city of Alder on Sunday morning and was heading towards Latakia in Syria. A list of passengers and […]

