Russian Military Plane carrying 92 people Crashes into Black Sea
A Russian military airplane carrying 92 people including a famed army choir has crashed into the Black Sea shortly after taking off. Aljazeera reported that local news agencies said the Tu-154 plane departed from the Southern Russia city of Alder on Sunday morning and was heading towards Latakia in Syria. A list of passengers and […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG