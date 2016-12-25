Russian military plane disappears from radar with dozens on board
A Russian Defence Ministry flight carrying dozens of people has vanished from the radar screens after departing from the resort city of Sochi, Russian media reported on Sunday, citing preliminary findings. A total of 91 people were on board the Tu-154 aircraft, including musicians and media representatives, the Sputnik news agency quoted a security service…
The post Russian military plane disappears from radar with dozens on board appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG