Russian plane crash linked to possible malfunction of wing flaps

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

Investigators believe that a malfunction of wing flaps could be behind the crash of the Russian military airplane, according to Agency report on Wednesday. The Russian military airplane crashed into the Black Sea on the coast of the Russian city of Sochi over the weekend. A flight recorder recovered from the aircraft revealed that there…

