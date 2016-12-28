Ryan Giggs In The Running For Swansea Job

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs is one of the top contenders to take over as head coach of the struggling Premier League side, Swansea FC. Swansea have already sacked two head coaches this season, first Francesco Guidolin and more recently, Bob Bradley who was sacked just on Monday night after a poor run of results. …

The post Ryan Giggs In The Running For Swansea Job appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

