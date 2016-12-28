Ryan Giggs In The Running For Swansea Job
Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs is one of the top contenders to take over as head coach of the struggling Premier League side, Swansea FC. Swansea have already sacked two head coaches this season, first Francesco Guidolin and more recently, Bob Bradley who was sacked just on Monday night after a poor run of results. …
The post Ryan Giggs In The Running For Swansea Job appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG