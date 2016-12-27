Struggling Swansea sack manager Bradley – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Struggling Swansea sack manager Bradley
Vanguard
Premier League strugglers Swansea City dismissed coach Bob Bradley on Tuesday after just 11 games in charge, the club announced. American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment …
Giggs emerges favourite for Swansea job
Giggs heads list to replace Bradley
Bob Bradley sacked: Who is in contention to replace the American at Swansea City?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG