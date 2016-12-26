Pages Navigation Menu

S. Sudan opposition faction decries UN’s failure to impose arms embargo

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News, World | 0 comments

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by former Vice President Riek Machar has condemned the United Nations’ failure to adopt a resolution to impose arms embargo on South Sudan. The armed group’s representative to the United Nations, Miyong Kuon, told local media Sudan Tribune that the failure is a disservice to the people of…

