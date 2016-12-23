Pages Navigation Menu

Sack Phiyega, says investigating judge – Times LIVE

Times LIVE

Sack Phiyega, says investigating judge
Times LIVE
Suspended National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega has been labelled a 'reckless' manager who was out of her depth. Image: Moeletsi Mabe. The Marikana massacre in which 34 miners died could have been averted had suspended national police …
