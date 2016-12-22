Sacrifices Of Security Personnel Responsible For Existing Peace In Bayelsa – Gov Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has attributed the peace and security existing in the state to the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of officers and men the security agencies working in the state.

Governor Dickson, who made the assertion at a cocktail party, held in honour of security chiefs in the state at the Governor’s new office complex in Government House, Yenagoa, added that, security men sometimes paid dearly with their lives.

He noted that, government has also put first class security infrastructure in place, to keep the state safe and to complement the efforts of various security agencies.

Governor Dickson explained that, the expectation of his government is to ensure that, Bayelsa state attains a higher status in terms of security, even as the state is the safest in the Niger Delta region.

In his words “Government has put first class security infrastructure to keep the state safe to protect the tourism industry for visitors and investors.

“Making Bayelsa safe is the responsibility of all, in order to protect the investments in the state. As world class infrastructure without security is a wasteful investment that will not attract anybody or investors”

He stated that, the event, which was an opportunity for interaction with the security chiefs, will equally bring the government closer to them as well as the people they protect and end the year on a happy note.

Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Adeyemi Ogunjemolusi, warned perpetrators of criminal activities in the state of hard times, while assuring residents of the determination of security agencies to keep the state safe and peaceful during this festive period.

The Police boss also commended Governor Dickson for creating the enabling environment for the security agencies to operate and function effectively.

Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, Chief of Staff Government House, expressed satisfaction with role of the security agencies, stressing that, credit should be given to them for their support to the government and people of the state, which has contributed to a peaceful Bayelsa.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

