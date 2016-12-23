Sakho out of Nations Cup – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Sakho out of Nations Cup
West Ham and Senegal striker Diafra Sakho will miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after being ruled out for up to eight more weeks with a back injury. The Hammers said on 30 November the 26-year-old would be missing for six weeks because of a thigh …
