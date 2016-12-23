Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sakho out of Nations Cup – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Sakho out of Nations Cup
Daily Trust
West Ham and Senegal striker Diafra Sakho will miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after being ruled out for up to eight more weeks with a back injury. The Hammers said on 30 November the 26-year-old would be missing for six weeks because of a thigh …
AFCON 2017: Back injury sidelines Senegalese strikerKawowo Sports
Diafra Sakho Senegal forward out of 2017 AFCONPulse Nigeria
More details emerge as Sakho faces another long West Ham injury lay-offEssex Live

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.