Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Finance Director, 9 others suspended over fraud – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Finance Director, 9 others suspended over fraud
Vanguard
The Kano state government has suspended a Director in the ministry of Finance and 9 staff of the Ministry of Local government over alleged diversion of millions of Naira meant for payment of salaries. This is contained in a statement signed by the
Kano Gov Suspends Director, 9 Others Over Salary FraudInformation Nigeria
Kano Govt. to review teachers' welfareDaily Trust

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.