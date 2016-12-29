Salomon Kalou, Wilfried Zaha named in Ivory Coast squad for 2017 Afcon

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been named in Ivory Coast’s provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.Zaha’s inclusion follows his decision to switch international allegiance from England, where he grew up.

The 24-year-old was born in Ivory Coast but has two England caps, having played against Sweden in November 2012 and Scotland the following year.As both were friendly matches, he is permitted to commit his international future to his country of birth.

The tournament in Gabon, which starts on 14 January, could see Zaha miss up to six weeks of the season for Palace.Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has also been called up to the 24-man squad by French coach Michel Dussuyer, as has veteran forward Salomon Kalou, who is set to appear in his fifth Nations Cup.

The defending champions have a training camp in Abu Dhabi starting on 2 January.Ivory Coast kick off the tournament against Togo on 16 January, before facing DR Congo and Morocco in the group stage.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohuo (TP Mazembe – DR Congo), Badra Sangare (AS Tanda – Ivory Coast), Mande Sayouba (Stabaek – Norway)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (PSG – France), Mamadou Bagayoko (St Trond VV – Belgium), Eric Bailly (Manchester United – England), Simon Deli (Slavia Prague – Czech Rep), Ousmane Viera Diarrassouba (Adanaspor – Turkey), Wilfried Kanon (ADO La Haye – Netherlands), Lamine Kone (Sunderland AFC – England), Adama Traore (FC Bale – Switzerland)

Midfielders: Victorien Angban (Grenade – Spain), Cheik Doukoure (FC Metz – France), Franck Kessie (Atalanta – Italy), Yao Serge N’guessan (AS Nancy – France), Geoffroy Serey Die (FC Bâle – Switzerland), Jean Michael Seri (OGC Nice – France)

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Stoke City FC – England), Max Gradel (Bournemouth – England), Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin – Germany), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa – England), Nicolas Pepe (Angers – France), Giovanni Sio (Stade Renne – France), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace – England)

