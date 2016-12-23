Sam Allardyce Certain To Become Crystal Palace Manager

Disgraced former England coach Sam Allardyce has arrived at Crystal Palace’s training ground to “complete talks” over succeeding sacked Alan Pardew as manager.

Crystal Palace dismissed Pardew on Thursday after almost two years in charge, with Allardyce now expected to take over once he has held talks with the club’s chairman, Steve Parish.

“Just here to complete talks and talk to Steve. If everything goes all right it should be OK,” he told Sky Sports News.

Asked whether he would be in charge in time for the match against Watford on Boxing Day, Allardyce said: “We’ll wait and see. It’s early days. Been a bit of a rush.”

Parish was at the club’s training ground on Friday afternoon and the assistant manager Keith Millen hosted the media conference.

On its conclusion, the assembled media were immediately asked to vacate the room which included the branded signage in front of which any new manager would pose for club photographs.

“I’ve been told to prepare the team,” Millen said.

Millen is not aware of the progress of the appointment of Pardew’s successor, but believes Allardyce has pedigree. “I’ve not been party to that,” Millen said. “It’s obviously not confirmed, because I wouldn’t be here if it was. If it is Sam, we’re getting an experienced manager coming in.

“He did a great job at Sunderland keeping them up. He’d certainly be able to sort the players out.”

The post Sam Allardyce Certain To Become Crystal Palace Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

