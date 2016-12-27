Sam Allardyce Wants To Make Kieran Gibbs His First Signing At Crystal Palace

Kieran Gibbs’ future at Arsenal could be in doubt with new Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce monitoring the full-back’s contract situation, according to The Sun.

Gibbs, 27, has just 18 months left on his current deal at the Emirates, and Arsene Wenger could allow the defender to leave before his value drops.

Gibbs has also attracted interest from Swansea City.

The left-back has featured just five times in the Premier League for Arsenal this season.

After the match Wenger said: “It’s a kick. I don’t know how bad it is, but it’s a kick on the knee.”

