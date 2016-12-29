Sambisa Raid: Shekau’s Qur’an Recovered, 1,240 Suspects Arrested – Army
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had recovered Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram Headquarters in Sambisa forest. Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, said this while giving newsmen update on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri. “We believe that the Holy Book and the flag […]
