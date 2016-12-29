Pages Navigation Menu

Sambisa Raid: Shekau’s Qur’an Recovered, 1,240 Suspects Arrested – Army

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had recovered Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram Headquarters in Sambisa forest. Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, said this while giving newsmen update on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri. “We believe that the Holy Book and the flag […]

