Sambisa victory: Peace not won yet – Afenifere

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

soldiers

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural association, Afenifere has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the total victory over the Boko Haram militants in Sambisa forest by the military. The group, therefore, enjoined the President to embark on restructuring of the country, as recommended by the 2014 national confab. The Secretary-General of Afenifere, Chief Seinde Arogbofa stated this while […]

